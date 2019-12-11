Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Clutch block helps key comeback
Jones supplied nine points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime win over the Hawks.
Jones finished with season highs in boards and minutes while matching his season high in assists, this despite dealing with an illness. Moreover, he came up with a clutch block that set Jimmy Butler up for a game-tying three to force overtime. Based on how many Heat players were held out (Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters), Jones shouldn't be expected to log this many minutes when the team is closer to full strength. Furthermore, Friday's tilt versus the Lakers likely represents an unfriendly matchup for fantasy purposes.
