Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Coming off bench Friday
Jones Jr. will come off the bench Friday against the Bulls.
Coach Erik Spoelstra will start James Johnson at power forward, noting, "James Johnson helps our offense... he cleans up the little things." Jones has seen spotty run most of the year are remains a fantasy asset in only the deepest of leagues.
