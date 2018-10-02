Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Coming off bench Tuesday
Jones will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones started during the Heat's first preseason game, but coach Erik Spoelstra is opting to test out a bigger lineup with Justice Winslow, Kelly Olynyk and Hassan Whiteside making up the three through five positions. Jones averaged 2.3 points as a reserve last season.
