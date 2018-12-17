Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Continues producing off bench
Jones finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.
Jones continues to serve as an above-average source of scoring and rebounds off the bench, with his work on the boards over the last five games particularly noteworthy. The third-year wing has pulled down between eight and 11 rebounds in four of those contests, and he's now scored in double digits in back-to-back games for only the second time all season. Jones has been in and out of the rotation this season, but he's encouragingly logged over 20 minutes in five consecutive games.
