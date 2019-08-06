The Heat officially guaranteed Jones' contract for 2019-20 after he remained on the roster following the Aug. 1 deadline, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rumored to be on the move to Dallas in a trade earlier this offseason, Jones ultimately stayed put after the Heat ultimately brought in two other teams to facilitate the four-way deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Miami. The athletic forward will earn approximately $1.6 million in 2019-20 before hitting the market next July as an unrestricted free agent. Jones emerged as a rotation wing for Miami during the past season, starting in 14 of his 60 games while averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 19.2 minutes per contest while shooting 49.4 percent from the field.