Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Could return Tuesday
Jones (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Jones has missed four consecutive matchups due to a groin strain, though there's optimism that he can return to the court for Tuesday's clash. Duncan Robinson should continue to see an uptick in minutes if Jones is ultimately ruled out.
