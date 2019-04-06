Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Doesn't play in Friday's loss
Jones (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Timberwolves.
Jones missed Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a knee injury but was cleared to return for this one. Nevertheless, he didn't end up seeing the floor after all, this despite earning a season-high 21.5 minutes per game across 15 matchups in March.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Good to go Friday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Friday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will not return Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will be available Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...