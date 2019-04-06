Jones (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jones missed Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a knee injury but was cleared to return for this one. Nevertheless, he didn't end up seeing the floor after all, this despite earning a season-high 21.5 minutes per game across 15 matchups in March.

More News
Our Latest Stories