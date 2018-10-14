Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Doesn't practice Sunday
Jones Jr. didn't participate in practice Sunday due to an illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones Jr. was held out of practice Sunday after coming down with an illness, as well as teammate James Johnson was also absence with an illness. Likely being just the common cold, Jones Jr. should be able to go for Wednesday's season opener, bearing any major concerns.
