Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Enters starting five
Jones will start Sunday's game against the Minnesota.
James Johnson (illness) isn't available Sunday, so Jones will take his spot in the starting lineup. He's averaging 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 block over his previous seven games.
