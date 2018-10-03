Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Exits with arm injury
Jones left Tuesday's preseason game against the Hornets due to an arm injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones landed hard on his arm after a high-flying put-back dunk attempt and was helped to the locker room after being down on the court for over a minute. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, though it would not be surprising if he missed the contest.
