Jones left Tuesday's preseason game against the Hornets due to an arm injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones landed hard on his arm after a high-flying put-back dunk attempt and was helped to the locker room after being down on the court for over a minute. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, though it would not be surprising if he missed the contest.

