Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Exits with bruised knee
Jones won't return to Monday's game against Atlanta due to a bruised left knee.
The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, but the Heat will exercise caution by shutting Jones down for the rest of the night. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
