Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Expected back Tuesday
Jones (hamstring) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Jones missed the last two games with a strained right hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction as Tuesday's game approaches. Look for a more detailed update at shootaround Tuesday morning.
