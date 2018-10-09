Jones (shoulder) is expected to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but was able to take part in a full practice Tuesday and appears likely to return to the lineup Wednesday. It's encouraging news for the Heat, who are set to open the regular season in just over a week. Look for Jones to test everything out once again during Wednesday's morning shootaround and barring some sort of setback, expect him to play.