Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Expected to play Wednesday
Jones (shoulder) is expected to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but was able to take part in a full practice Tuesday and appears likely to return to the lineup Wednesday. It's encouraging news for the Heat, who are set to open the regular season in just over a week. Look for Jones to test everything out once again during Wednesday's morning shootaround and barring some sort of setback, expect him to play.
