Jones picked up a DNP-CD Tuesday, failing to see any playing time in the 103-99 loss to Denver.

Jones was glued to the pine Tuesday as head coach Eric Spoelstra went with Dion Waiters. Jones had been playing well prior to this one and there is no word of an injury. The rotations in Miami are about as inconsistent as any team right now which makes rostering anyone very difficult. Owners of Jones should try and move on from this one and hope he is back in the rotation Thursday against the Celtics.