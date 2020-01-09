Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Fills it up in 30 minutes
Jones supplied 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 win over the Pacers.
Jones contributed in every category except assists while earning another fairly heavy minute total off the bench. He has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last six games, and he has recorded at least two rejections in four of the last 11. Furthermore, Jones has amassed at least two steals eight times through 23 appearances this season, though the return of Justise Winslow (back) could result in a little less playing time going forward.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 19 to go with full line•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 10 in 28 minutes•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 14 points in thumping win•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Scores 13 across 32 minutes•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable with migraine•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...