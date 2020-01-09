Jones supplied 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 win over the Pacers.

Jones contributed in every category except assists while earning another fairly heavy minute total off the bench. He has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last six games, and he has recorded at least two rejections in four of the last 11. Furthermore, Jones has amassed at least two steals eight times through 23 appearances this season, though the return of Justise Winslow (back) could result in a little less playing time going forward.