Jones totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 107-99 loss to the Celtics.

After failing to yield double-digit points in three consecutive contests, Jones recorded a season-high point total off the bench, to go along with a good amount of rebounds. Jones has shown flashes of double-double capabilities, with Monday's outing marking another demonstration of his potential.