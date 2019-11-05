Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Goes through shootaround
Jones (groin) participated in Tuesday's shootaround but is still considered questionable against the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
While this is a positive development, it looks as though Jones will be a true game-time decision. He hasn't taken the court since Oct. 26 against Milwaukee, scoring 14 points over 16 minutes of action.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...