Jones (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After not playing in Wednesday's game against Boston with the right knee injury, Jones will be back in action Friday and potentially back in the starting lineup with Josh Richardson (groin) ruled out for the next two weeks. In 14 games as a starter this season, Jones is averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds across 22.2 minutes per game.