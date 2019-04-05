Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Good to go Friday
Jones (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After not playing in Wednesday's game against Boston with the right knee injury, Jones will be back in action Friday and potentially back in the starting lineup with Josh Richardson (groin) ruled out for the next two weeks. In 14 games as a starter this season, Jones is averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds across 22.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Friday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will not return Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will be available Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Will play Saturday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.