Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Grabs first career double-double
Jones scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a block in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 100-94 win over the Cavaliers.
It's the first double-double of the 21-year-old forward's career. Jones' minutes remain somewhat erratic, but he's now averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 boards, 1.1 steals and 0.8 three-pointers over his last 12 games, putting him on the fantasy radar in deep leagues.
