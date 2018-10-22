Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Held out of practice
Jones was held out of Monday's practice due to a foot injury, Tim Reynolds of the AP reports.
The nature of the injury is unclear, but Jones' status is something to monitor over the next couple of days heading into Wednesday's game against the Knicks. Jones has been picking up increased minutes in the absence of Justise Winslow and James Johnson, and he played a season-high 30 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Hornets, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
