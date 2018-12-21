Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: High minutes man off the bench
Jones ended with 15 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 101-99 victory over Houston.
Jones continues to make some noise in fantasy circles, finishing with 15 points and a full line Thursday. Over his past six games, he is averaging 10.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Over that period he is the 34th ranked player in standard formats making him an intriguing addition to just about any roster.
