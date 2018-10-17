Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: In starting lineup
Jones will start Wednesday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
While the Heat are dealing with a couple of injuries, the decision to start Jones, Jr. is still a bit of a surprise. The high-flyer will start on the wing alongside Josh Richardson, and one of the two will likely be tasked with defending Orlando's Aaron Gordon.
