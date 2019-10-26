Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Leaves game with leg injury
Jones departed Saturday's game against the Bucks with a left leg injury and will not return.
The Heat haven't released any details, but Jones should be considered day-to-day until further notice. The Heat take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Sunday.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 16 minutes in season opener•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Ready for opener•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Doesn't practice Sunday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 21 minutes in Thursday's win•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Exits with bruised knee•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Contract guaranteed for 2019-20•
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...