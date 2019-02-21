Jones (knee), according to coach Erik Spoelstra, will likely be active for Thursday's matchup against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones is way ahead of schedule in his recovery from bone bruises in his right knee, and there's a strong chance he sees playing time Thursday. He appeared in all but one game from Dec. 7 through Jan. 27, averaging 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20.0 minutes across that timeframe.