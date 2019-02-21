Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Likely active Thursday
Jones (knee), according to coach Erik Spoelstra, will likely be active for Thursday's matchup against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones is way ahead of schedule in his recovery from bone bruises in his right knee, and there's a strong chance he sees playing time Thursday. He appeared in all but one game from Dec. 7 through Jan. 27, averaging 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20.0 minutes across that timeframe.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Practices in full•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Sidelined at least six weeks•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: X-rays come back negative•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Looks to suffer significant injury•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Grabs first career double-double•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...