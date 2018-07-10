Jones (ankle) isn't expected to play during the remainder of the Heat's Las Vegas Summer League schedule, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Jones sprained his right ankle in Saturday's 94-90 loss to the Hornets when he attempted to block a shot and landed awkwardly on another player's foot. The forward downplayed the severity of the issue, but given that he's one of the more established players on the Heat's summer-league roster and is already under contract for the coming season, there's little reason for the team to rush him back into action. Jones had been Miami's top player this summer prior to the injury, as he averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in the team's three games in Sacramento.