Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Listed out Tuesday
Jones (groin) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Jones strained his left groin during Saturday's win over Milwaukee, and Tuesday will mark a second straight absence after he missed Sunday's matchup with the Wolves.
