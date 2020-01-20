Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Logs 16 minutes
Jones had six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Spurs.
Jones crashed the glass and put home an incredible put-back slam, but he wasn't that involved in this one despite the continued absence of Justise Winslow (back). Jones averaged 25.5 minutes in December and 27.1 minutes through his first eight appearances in January, and fantasy owners can likely expect him to earn plenty of minutes more often than not when Winslow is out.
