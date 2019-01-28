Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Looks to suffer significant injury
Jones was helped off the court Sunday against the Knicks after appearing to suffer a knee injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones went down hard and needed assistance getting off the floor. He didn't appear to be putting any weight on his injured knee, which isn't a good sign for the Heat. More news on the severity of the injury will be revealed after further evaluation.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: X-rays come back negative•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Grabs first career double-double•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Fails to leave the bench Tuesday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Paces team in loss•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Shines in return to bench•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....