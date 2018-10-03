Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: MRI returns negative
Jones (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Wednesday and the result returned negative, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones has avoided any serious injury with both his MRI and X-rays coming back negative. He's expected to be sidelined for Friday's game against the Wizards due to the shoulder bruise. There is no timetable for a return.
More News
