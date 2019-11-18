Jones (hip) is nearing a return to practice according to coach Eric Spoelstra, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones has missed the past four games due to a left hip strain, though his return appears to be impending. The usual protocol is for players to go through a full practice prior to returning to game action, so, unless Jones' able to return to practice Tuesday, he's unlikely to play Wednesday against Cleveland.

