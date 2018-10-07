Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Magic, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Despite X-rays coming back negative on his shoulder last week, Jones is still dealing with some discomfort and will continue to remain on the sidelines as a result. With the regular season starting in just over a week, there's a chance the Heat are just being extra cautious here to make sure he's at full strength for that contest. Still, Jones could return to action as soon as Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Pelicans.