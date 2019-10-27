Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Out vs. Wolves
Jones (groin) will not be available for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones strained his left groin during Saturday's win over Milwaukee, and the expectation all along was that he'd sit out on the second night of a back-to-back. Consider Jones day-to-day as Tuesday's home matchup with the Hawks approaches.
