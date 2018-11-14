Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Out Wednesday
Jones is sick and will not play in Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones missed Wednesday's shootaround earlier in the day, but was considered questionable until ultimately being ruled out closer to game time. Wayne Ellington and Duncan Robinson could be in line for more minutes Wednesday, and could see expanded roles if Jones is forced to miss any more time.
