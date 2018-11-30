Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Out with hamstring strain
Jones has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a right hamstring strain.
This is the first report of Jones dealing with a hamstring injury, but given that the high flyer has played just six minutes in the last three games, his absence should not have any impact on Miami's current rotation.
