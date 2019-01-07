Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Paces team in loss
Jones scored a team-high 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 106-82 loss to the Hawks.
It was a bad night overall for the Heat, but Jones at least continued to see his role increase. The 21-year-old wing has seen at least 20 minutes in four straight games, scoring in double digits in three of them, and with Rodney McGruder failing to distinguish himself as Miami's starting small forward, Jones might even get a chance to start down the road if he keeps producing.
