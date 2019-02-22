Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 16 minutes in return
Jones (knee) supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two boards in 16 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Heat's 106-102 loss to the 76ers.
Though Jones received the green light to suit up after missing the previous eight games, there was some expectation that coach Erik Spoelstra might resist using the forward in order to afford him more practice time to shake off the rust. However, with backup power forward James Johnson (shoulder) exiting in the first half with an injury, Jones was thrust into the rotation and performed admirably during his time on the court. It's unclear if Jones will be a regular fixture off the bench going forward, but minutes are at a premium for nearly everyone on this squad, and things will get even tighter if both Johnson and Goran Dragic (knee) are ready to play Saturday versus the Pistons.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Likely active Thursday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Practices in full•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Sidelined at least six weeks•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: X-rays come back negative•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Looks to suffer significant injury•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...