Jones (knee) supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two boards in 16 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Heat's 106-102 loss to the 76ers.

Though Jones received the green light to suit up after missing the previous eight games, there was some expectation that coach Erik Spoelstra might resist using the forward in order to afford him more practice time to shake off the rust. However, with backup power forward James Johnson (shoulder) exiting in the first half with an injury, Jones was thrust into the rotation and performed admirably during his time on the court. It's unclear if Jones will be a regular fixture off the bench going forward, but minutes are at a premium for nearly everyone on this squad, and things will get even tighter if both Johnson and Goran Dragic (knee) are ready to play Saturday versus the Pistons.