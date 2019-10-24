Jones managed four points (2-3 FG) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Jones was removed from the injury report prior to this one, this after recently nursing a left thigh bruise. Jones picked up five fouls and didn't make a dent in the box score, plus Jimmy Butler (personal) didn't even play. As such, it was a shaky showing in what was an opportunity for Jones to step up and produce.