Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 16 minutes in season opener
Jones managed four points (2-3 FG) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Grizzlies.
Jones was removed from the injury report prior to this one, this after recently nursing a left thigh bruise. Jones picked up five fouls and didn't make a dent in the box score, plus Jimmy Butler (personal) didn't even play. As such, it was a shaky showing in what was an opportunity for Jones to step up and produce.
