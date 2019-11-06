Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 17 minutes in return
Jones (groin) tallied eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two steals and one rebound in 17 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Heat's 109-89 loss to the Nuggets.
Jones had missed the Heat's previous four games with a strained groin before gaining clearance to make his return Tuesday. He ranked third among the Heat's reserves in minutes and looks like he'll hold down a rotation for the time being now that he's healthy again.
