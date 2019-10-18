Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 21 minutes in Thursday's win
Jones totaled four points (2-5 FG), two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 win over the Magic.
Jones returned to the lineup after exiting Monday's matchup against the Hawks with a bruised left knee. Jones is mostly known for his prowess as a dunker, but he could have the opportunity to showcase himself as a more well-rounded player in 2019-20.
More News
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Exits with bruised knee•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Contract guaranteed for 2019-20•
-
Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr.: Sent to Dallas•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Doesn't play in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Good to go Friday•
-
Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable for Friday•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...