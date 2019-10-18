Jones totaled four points (2-5 FG), two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 win over the Magic.

Jones returned to the lineup after exiting Monday's matchup against the Hawks with a bruised left knee. Jones is mostly known for his prowess as a dunker, but he could have the opportunity to showcase himself as a more well-rounded player in 2019-20.