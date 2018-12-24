Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 21 minutes in win
Jones scored six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added five rebounds and a block in 21 minutes during Sunday's win over the Magic.
Although he provided only modest contributions Sunday, Jones played 21 minutes after seeing just nine minutes of run in Saturday's tilt with the Bucks. After struggling with a slew of injuries to begin the season, Jones has seen over 20 minutes of run in seven of his past eight games. Saturday aside, he should continue to play a sizable role off the bench for the Heat, although he has yet to make a consistent enough statistical impact to be considered a fantasy option in all but the deepest formats.
