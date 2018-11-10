Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Plays 26 minutes in Friday's loss
Jones had 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Pacers.
Jones was initially ruled out but ultimately was given the green light to play in this one after leaving Wednesday's game against the Spurs with a bruised right knee. Jones has reached double figures in scoring in three of eight appearances this season, and this was his third time earning 20-plus minutes. With that being said, Jones is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
