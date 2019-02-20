Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Practices in full
Jones (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jones wasn't expected to return to the court until early-to-mid March, but that timeline has likely now moved up after he was cleared to take contact coming out of the All-Star break. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, coach Erik Spoelstra said Jones would travel with the Heat to Philadelphia ahead of Thursday's matchup with the 76ers, but the forward is no lock to be included in the rotation right away. The Heat might want Jones to put in a little more on-court work before clearing him to return from a three-and-a-half-week absence.
