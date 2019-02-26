Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Probable for Wednesday
Jones (illness) is expected to return for Wednesday's game against Golden State, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones took part in Tuesday's practice without issue, so he'll likely return to game action Wednesday. He should be officially cleared by the team closer to tipoff.
