Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Probable Saturday
Jones is probable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to a a bruised right knee, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones missed a stretch of eight games in early-to-mid February due to a bruised knee, and it's possible he simply aggravated the injury. Ultimately, he's expected to play through the injury Saturday. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 block across 20.0 minutes.
