Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Probable Saturday
Jones Jr. (foot) is probable for Saturday's contest against Portland, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
A foot injury prevented Jones Jr. from playing in Wednesday's game against the Knicks and it's probable that he will be held out of Saturday's game. With James Johnson (hernia) out and Justice Winslow (hamstring) also probable for Saturday, if Jones Jr. can't go, it's likely that forwards Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo may see increased minutes.
