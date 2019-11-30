Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Probable Sunday
Jones (hip) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Nets.
Jones was able to practice Saturday, and it's likely he'll make his return Sunday after missing the past 10 games due to a strained left hip. A confirmation on his availability may arrive following Miami's morning shootaround.
