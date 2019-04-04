Jones, who has been diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise, is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Jones didn't play Wednesday against the Celtics, but it's possible he's back as soon as Friday. We may learn more following the Heat's morning shootaround.

