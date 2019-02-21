Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones is ahead of schedule in his return from a pair of right knee bone bruises. While he's expected to be available for Thursday's game, coach Erik Spoelstra noted Wednesday that he believes the forward needs some more work in practice before taking the court, so Jones may not be included in the rotation right away.