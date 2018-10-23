Jones (foot) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Jones was kept out of Monday's practice due to a foot injury, so the fact that he took the court Tuesday means he's trending in the right direction. If he is cleared to play in Miami's upcoming matchup, he'll likely continue to see an increase in minutes with James Johnson (abdomen) already ruled out.

