Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: Questionable Friday vs. Pacers
Jones (illness) is questionable Friday against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones missed Wednesday's game against the Nets while dealing with the stomach flu, and he's still affected by the illness. There's a possibility he takes the floor Friday. More information should arrive following morning shootaround.
